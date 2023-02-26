Cape Coral Fire Department recognizes heroic skills no matter the age

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department recognizes a group of kids for their heroic fast actions.

Today firefighters were alerted to a vehicle fire after a group of kids saw the fire in their neighbor's garage. Luckily the vehicle was extinguished before authorities could arrive on the scene.

The Cape Coral Fire Department says if it wasn't for the quick action of the kids the fire could have grown much more prominent and caused more damage.

In honor of their fast-acting skills, the CCFD gave one of the kids a Community Recognition coin.