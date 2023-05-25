Cape Coral Fire Department puts out house fire

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a house fire on southwest 36th Terrace on Wednesday night.

According to CCFD, two residents were inside the home when they heard popping noises from the back lanai. They saw flames when they looked out the patio doors.

CCFD says the fire originated outside the home, possibly from an overloaded outlet. Though they say the exact cause was unable to be determined.

Fortunately, the residents were able to safely exit the home, and no injuries were reported.

Lee County Electric Cooperative disconnected power to the structure, and Red Cross responded to provide the residents with temporary housing.