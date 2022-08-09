Cape Coral Fire Department giving away free backpack flashers for kids

CAPE CORAL FLA. — Road Traffic Injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults, according to the world health organization.

As we head into a new school year, Cape Coral Firefighters are taking preventative measures to keep kids safe at the bus stop.

Cape coral fire department will provide reflective backpack flashers when catching the bus or walking.

Kierstan Lynch is one of many parents who has picked up reflective backpack flashers for her children.

“The safety of our children is of the utmost importance.,” Lynch said.

She says it adds another layer of safety for her children when they are on their way to school.

“These reflectors could be a life-saving device, wetting on the bus at 5 or 6 o'clock in the morning when it's still pitch black,” Lynch said.

Motorists can see the reflective backpack flashers and can let them know to slow down when passing by.

Cape Coral Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrea Schuch says it helps kids stay visible during early mornings.

“It's also important for the pedestrians to do their part and make themselves more visible,” Schuch said. “This is just one thing that they can use that will make them be more visible.”

Schuch said the goal is to prevent children from being hit by a car.

“We want the drivers to be able to see the children while they are waiting or walking to school,” Schuch said.

Parents can pick up the reflective backpack flashers at any Cape Coral Fire Department.

