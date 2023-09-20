Cape Coral Fire Department donates old equipment to local high school training program

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The next generation of fire fighters are getting a head start while still in high school. The Cape Coral City Council recently approved a donation worth thousands of dollars to the Fire Fighting Academy at Ida S. Baker High School.

The partnership between the Cape Coral Fire Department and Ida S. Baker High School stared almost a year ago. CCFD donates their old equipment to the program for students to use.

Cape Coral Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Russell said, “You have to look at it as an investment in the future of the local fire service.”

At Ida S. Baker High School, seniors achieve their childhood dreams before they even graduate.

Both Braylon Hillyard and Aaron Brotheim have dreamt of becoming firefighters since they were little.

Senior Aaraon Brotheim said, “I want to help people. I want to save lives.”

He’s one of the students in the firefighting training program and will graduate with over 191 hours of training service and his Fire Fighter I certification.

CCFD donates their old equipment to the program like their protective gear.

One full kit includes a helmet, hood, pants, gloves, and boots which costs around $5,000 according to program instructor Brandon Monahan.

Monahan said, “It gets our students used to having to wear full PPE for firefighting and doing strenuous activity having to wear this gear.”

The donation from CCFD means the world to students.

“They think it’s the best thing in the world cause they know somebody else has worn it and done stuff they are going to potentially do,” Monahan said.

Senior Braylon Hilluyard said, “[he’s] So thankful for the Cape Coral Fire Department for sponsoring us and giving us the equipment that they used. It’s just a great opportunity.”

CCFD said that in the future, they plan to donate a fire truck to the school as well.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to see these kids working one day. If not at my department, other departments throughout the county,” Monahan added.

