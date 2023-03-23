Cape Coral Fire Department breaks ground on Station 13

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Fire Department is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station on Thursday.

Cape Coral Fire Station 13 will be located at 2025 NE 6th Street.

Fire Station 13 will incorporate areas currently covered by Fire Stations 2 and 5, the City’s two busiest stations. The addition of this station is necessary to match the growth of the City and increasing demands for service and to improve response times in the area.

“A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds, or imagine having difficulty breathing. In an emergency, every second counts,” said Fire Chief Ryan Lamb, “The addition of Fire Station 13 will greatly reduce response times to residents in this quickly growing community.”

The ceremony is taking place at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Mayor John Gunter, Councilmember Tom Hayden, and Fire Chief Ryan Lamb will be speaking at the event.

The construction of Fire Station 13 is part of the Fire Department’s Master Plan and the City’s Capital Improvement Plan.

Funding for the project was allocated and adopted in Fiscal Year 2022. The total building cost, including design and permits, will be approximately $7.4 million and is funded by Debt Proceeds secured by the Fire Service Assessment (FSA). The station will be 9,161 square feet and the construction site is 1.25 acres.

The estimated completion date for the station is December 2023.