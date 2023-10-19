CAPE CORAL | Crown Development breaks ground on Bimini Square

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At 9:30 Thursday morning, Crown Development and local Cape Coral leaders broke ground on Bimini Basin, a mixed-use development site, expected in fall 2025.

The space will include waterfront luxury apartments, restaurants, retail space, and a Lee Health Medical facility on Cape Coral Parkway East and Sunset Court.

The mixed-use site overlooks Bimini Basin and will also include boat slips.

Crown Development President Larry Nygard said, “I think we are going to cater to a resident who loves the Cape Coral area, loves the Florida lifestyle but doesn’t want to own a home here. You know I think that market niche is growing.”

He added that Cape Coral doesn’t offer residents a lot of rental opportunities along the water.

Several local leaders attended the meeting and both the mayor and city manager spoke.

They plan to start construction a few days after the official groundbreaking and expect to complete the project in the fall of 2025.