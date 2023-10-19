Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

CAPE CORAL | Crown Development breaks ground on Bimini Square

Bimini Square groundbreak
Ella Rhoades
At 9:30 Thursday morning, Crown Development and local Cape Coral leaders broke ground on Bimini Square, a mixed use development site, expected in fall 2025.
Bimini Square groundbreak
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 11:31:50-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At 9:30 Thursday morning, Crown Development and local Cape Coral leaders broke ground on Bimini Basin, a mixed-use development site, expected in fall 2025.

The space will include waterfront luxury apartments, restaurants, retail space, and a Lee Health Medical facility on Cape Coral Parkway East and Sunset Court.

The mixed-use site overlooks Bimini Basin and will also include boat slips.

Crown Development President Larry Nygard said, “I think we are going to cater to a resident who loves the Cape Coral area, loves the Florida lifestyle but doesn’t want to own a home here. You know I think that market niche is growing.”

He added that Cape Coral doesn’t offer residents a lot of rental opportunities along the water.

Several local leaders attended the meeting and both the mayor and city manager spoke.

They plan to start construction a few days after the official groundbreaking and expect to complete the project in the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!