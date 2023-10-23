CAPE CORAL | Community fundraises to help two-year-old diagnosed with Leukemia

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — From open until close at Stevie Tomato's on Pine Island Road, the Cape Coral community fundraised to help a local family that serves the community every day.

The restaurant held a silent auction, and raffle and received donations for the Bezanson family, so they could pay for their daughter Hayden's medical bills.

“It really restores your faith in humanity. There’s such good people, and we have such a good community,” said Stevie Tomato's manager Danielle Verdieck.

Two-year-old Hayden was diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia on August 15. Her parents Kelsey Meadows and Nick Bezanson are Cape Coral police officers. They've used all their leave from work to care for Hayden.

“We do our job because we love it and to see the community doing this nonstop one event after another, it’s really unbelievable,” Nick Bezanson said.

Hayden's mom, Kelsey, said they want to raise awareness for other special kids like Hayden who might not get as much support.

In late September, Hayden's parents received the news she was in remission after the induction period of her treatment.

Her treatment plan will continue for the next two years with hundreds of doctor appointments and chemotherapy. Meadows said her treatment end date is October 19, 2025.

“At 2 years old she is a huge inspiration. She’s a little fighter, and like I said she’s always smiling,” Verdieck added.