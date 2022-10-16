Cape Coral Comcast internet restoration timeline

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, thousands are still without internet.

Comcast released an estimated timeline for when different areas can expect their internet to come back on, with Cape Coral slated for this weekend.

Mindy Kramer says a monumental task lies ahead for Comcast.

The challenge is getting internet back for thousands of their customers left without internet after Hurricane Ian.

Progress is delivered by a team of nearly two thousand technicians and engineers, working to bring residents back online by a self-imposed deadline.

I took the time to ask Kramer about meeting Saturday’s deadline of restoring internet to the residents of Cape Coral.

She said, “we’re definitely confident that today’s deadline will be met in terms of 90 percent of the customers in the cape coral area will get their services back at some point today.”

And for the other 10 percent not back on they can call 1-800-Xfinity or go to xfinity.com.

Comcast has brought in a mobile WiFi van for those without internet right now it is located at the Walmart Supercenter on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral.