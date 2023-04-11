Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral city leaders hope to attract more visitors

City of Cape Coral
Fox 4
City of Cape Coral
Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 19:54:47-04

Cape Coral city leaders are hoping to attract more visitors with a new tool to help explore restaurants, attractions, and shops across town.

The tool is an app called Cape Coral Quest and can be downloaded right now. It serves as a city-wide scavenger hunt.

Cape Coral city leaders hope to attract more visitors

The city says it will help new residents learn more about the canals, businesses, and what makes Cape Coral unique.

Plus the city's website says if you answer 20 riddles correctly you can win a two-night stay at the Westin Cape Coral, or season tickets to Sun Splash.

For more information visit the City of Cape Coral's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM