Cape Coral city leaders hope to attract more visitors

Cape Coral city leaders are hoping to attract more visitors with a new tool to help explore restaurants, attractions, and shops across town.

The tool is an app called Cape Coral Quest and can be downloaded right now. It serves as a city-wide scavenger hunt.

The city says it will help new residents learn more about the canals, businesses, and what makes Cape Coral unique.

Plus the city's website says if you answer 20 riddles correctly you can win a two-night stay at the Westin Cape Coral, or season tickets to Sun Splash.

