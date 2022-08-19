Cape Coral City Hall main entrance closing for construction

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The main entrance to Cape Coral City Hall off Cultural Park Boulevard will be closed from Tuesday, August 30, to Friday, September 2.

The main entrance will be closed for the installation of an electronic messaging board. During construction, the city hall will still be open during regular operating hours.

The City Hall will still be accessible from its parking lot using the other three entrances on SE 10th Street, SE 11th Street, and off Cultural Park Boulevard north of the main entrance