LEE COUNTY, Fla. — City Council members of Cape Coral will make a decision about tearing down the Yacht Club Ballroom.

The teardown is part of a larger project to re-design the Yacht Club Beach and Park.

If the project gets passed developers will be able to tear down the ballroom but also save parts of the building to re-use for future Yacht Club Projects which will start in October.

The vote is scheduled to happen on Wednesday.