Cape Coral City Council votes on city developments and Hurricane Ian recovery

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The docket for the city council meeting at 4:30 pm on Wednesday includes votes on the Cape Coral Yacht Club, Bimini Square, and canal debris clean-up.

The vote on the Cape Coral Yacht clubs is whether to demolish the remainder of the building as well as to deconstruct parts of the ballroom since they want to maintain certain features of it.

For several months, residents have debated the yacht club's future.

Some residents are in favor of a complete renovation others say they want the town’s history preserved.

Also, on the council’s docket is the Bimini Square commercial space.

The Bimini Basin development is south of Cape Coral Parkway and will include commercial space for restaurants, stores, and offices as well as apartments and boat slips.

The city council will vote this afternoon on whether to consolidate two city block spaces which would eliminate the interior lot lines.

The Bimini Square development started in 2015 and plan to complete development in the summer of 2025 if they stay on track with deadlines.

Lastly, Cape Coral City Council will vote on canal debris removal after receiving a grant from the USDA Natural Resources and Consecration Service.

The funding will support the estimated 10 percent of canals remaining to be cleared as part of Hurricane recovery efforts.