Cape Coral City Council votes on a memorandum potentially ending dispute with Waste Pro

CAPE CORAL, Fla — In 2020, Cape Coral residents noticed days go by before Waste Pro Inc picked up their trash. Years later, issues grew between the City of Cape Coral and its contractor.

The City of Cape Coral said it deducted hundreds of thousands of dollars from invoices in the months after Hurricane Ian. The City said this was due to Waste Pro not fulfilling its contractual duties.

Both the City of Cape Coral and Waste Pro Inc agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding and Mutual Release which forgoes their years of previous issues, and the lawsuit between the two parties would go away.

The Memorandum calls for the City and Waste Pro Inc to complete their contract which ends in 2027. Whether or not the city council approves today's vote for both parties to resolve their issues, an arbitrator will decide if the city needs to pay $1.5 million to Waste Pro.