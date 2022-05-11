Cape Coral city council meeting to deal with water shortage

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The city is growing quickly.

Things like construction, need that water to keep growing the cities.

The big thing for them right now, is to look at saving water.

Believe it or not, 50% of water used for irrigation is wasted because of evaporation or wind.

Now the city said, with some of these new plans they have, it should save the city around 178 million gallons of water a year.

They're also looking at the water quality as well.

Chemical injection systems will now have to comply with the city's fertilizer ordinance.

The reason why, is because fertilizer runs off lawns, into canals and causes algae blooms.

And lastly, the city is hoping to help with the water shortage as well.

They are offering a $500 rebate for people who install smart sprinklers.

These sprinklers, use a sensor and only water when necessary.

People who use smart sprinklers, will get to ignore the twice a week water restriction.

The city council will be meeting Wednesday at 9 .M.