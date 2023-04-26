Cape Coral city council members look to fix irrigation system

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Each day in the city of Cape Coral, residents are constantly wasting water, and some are without even knowing it.

As much as 50% of the water used for irrigation is wasted due to evaporation, wind, or runoff.

It's mostly caused by inefficient irrigation methods or systems.

The city of Cape Coral will be considering adopting other ordinances for landscaping and irrigation systems.

That means, at a minimum, the city will require 54 additional drinking wells.

It is important to note that this ordinance would not require existing systems to be altered or modified to meet new irrigation design standards.

The city is hoping to start adding smart controllers or soil sensors.

The meeting will be taking place at 9 a.m.

