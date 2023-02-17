Cape Coral City Council expected to appoint interim City Manager

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council will appoint an interim city manager, after firing Rob Hernandez on Wednesday.

We're learning more about Hernandez's response, and a letter from a lawyer representing him that was sent to the city.

A letter sent by the former city manager accuses Cape Coral of retaliation for blowing the whistle on what Roberto Hernandez calls “discriminatory employment practices.”

This letter was sent to the city attorney on February 14, 2023, by attorney Benjamin Yorkman with Yormak Employment & Disability Law in Bonita Springs.

Hernandez is claiming by pointing out several concerns to members of the city council and the mayor led to his being fired.

These are serious accusations leveled by Hernandez and his lawyer.

The letter includes people who Hernandez hired for the city.

One of those hires is in regards to Sharon Woodberry, who Hernandez hired as the economic business development officer.

Woodberry came to Cape Coral after working 15 years at a similar job in Ohio.

The letter claims that when certain council members learned Woodberry is African-American, they implied racial stereotypes about her appearance, demeanor, and aptitude.

The letter also quotes cape coral mayor john gunter stating Woodberry did not have the right personality for the job.

And it's not just race that's included in the letter.

Hernandez and his legal team say certain council members are intolerant of the LGBT community.

It states a case of mayor gunter objecting to a lesbian's promotion to a customer service representative and quotes gunter as saying the city should not hire people like that for positions that come into contact with the public.

