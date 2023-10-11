CAPE CORAL | City claims only SWFL mention for 'Best Foodie Cities' national survey

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you are someone who checks the menu online before you go to a restaurant, you just might be what people call a "foodie.”

The name is basically someone who has an avid interest in the foods they eat; and the City of Cape Coral has just been voted one of the best spots for food lovers.

In South Cape Coral, Wayne Entsminger, owner of Two Meatballs in the Kitchen off Cape Coral Parkway, said the Cape is no longer just a place to buy a home.

“People don’t have to venture across the bridge anymore, everything you need is right here in Cape Coral,” said Entsminger.

Over the past five years, Two Meatballs in the Kitchen has been a hit for those who love casual Italian dining, and a classic Italian favorite.

“We take pride in it. I got a 75-year-old Italian lady making meatballs every morning,” said Entsminger.

In a survey by WalletHub, among the more-than 180 U.S. cities surveyed, Cape Coral was the only Southwest Florida city to make the list of Best Foodie Cities in America (2023).

Cape Coral landed at 119 out of the 182 cities that were listed.

“There is a lot of talent in this town a lot of great chefs,” said Entsminger.

The job of bringing in talented businesses falls to Sharon Woodberry, the Cape's Economic Business and Development Officer.

“There is a lot of excitement and momentum,” said Woodberry when asked about Cape Coral's latest ranking by WalletHub. “We are not completely built out, we are at 50%."

A percentage that allows new businesses in the south Cape to already be under development, like The Cove at 47th, which will be a mixed-use building with room for restaurants and apartments.

Woodberry said it's the job of the city to continue the growing trend, which is why the city created the Breaking Barriers to Business (B2B) program to assist with infrastructure-related improvements.

“We are providing grant funding to our businesses to help with some of those land development code requirements, building code requirements...” said Woodberry.

The goal is to continue to lure in more businesses.

“We want to create that environment where we can see continued investment,” said Wodberry.

Plus, continue the craze of foodies flocking to Cape Coral.

“We have a lot of Midwest, we have a lot of northeast customers and everyone loves Cape Coral,” said Entsminger.