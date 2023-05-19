Cape Coral City Attorney Dolores Menendez dies at 67

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is mourning the passing of City Attorney Dolores Menendez.

Her legal career in Florida spanned 43 years, including 32 years of service to Cape Coral.

She was hired in 1991 as an assistant city attorney, and in 2001 she was promoted to city attorney and served as such for 22 years.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that city attorney, Dolores Menendez passed away today,” said Mayor, John Gunter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her daughter and the rest of her family.”

Deputy City Attorney, Brian Bartos, will fulfill the duties of the role.

Menendez was 67 years old.