Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project to begin Monday

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project is scheduled to begin this Monday, January 23.

The project will focus on enhancing the streetscape design on Chiquita Blvd. from SW 49th Street to SW 54th Terrace.

According to the City of Cape Coral, the new design will improve tree canopy coverage in the area and benefit the environment while elevating neighborhood aesthetics.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer this year. Intermittent, minor lane closures are expected throughout the duration of the project.