CAPE CORAL | Child dies in fatal crash while riding electric scooter

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On September 9, 2023, officers from the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) responded to a fatal traffic accident at Academy Boulevard and West Retunda Parkway.

CCPD says a car was headed south on Academy Blvd, approaching the intersection of W Retunda Pkwy when it collided with a child riding an electric scooter.

At this intersection, traffic on Academy Blvd has the right of way. W Retunda Pkwy has stop signs, as well as other signs that state “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop”.

According to authorities upon impact, the 13-year-old went up onto the hood and his head impacted the right side of the windscreen on the passenger side of the vehicle.

CCPD says the child was thrown about 75 feet into a front yard on Retunda Pkwy where he came to a final rest.

CCPD Officers say the scooter went under the front of the vehicle and was dragged for about 50 feet before coming to a final rest.

According to CCPD the 13-year-old was not wearing a helmet and sustained life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

CCPD says the driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

Investigators say alcohol, drugs, and speed are not a factor in the crash.