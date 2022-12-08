Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Cape Coral celebrates its Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

People can enjoy vendors, photos with Santa, and even a Christmas movie
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING .jpeg
City of Cape Coral
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING .jpeg
Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 16:23:42-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you're looking for something local, fun and festive to do on a weekday night, you're in luck.

Tonight the City of Cape Coral will be celebrating its second annual tree lighting event, he family friendly event starts at 6 p.m with Cape Coral Mayor, John Gunter and members of the city council lighting the 26- foot Christmas tree at at City Hall.

Residents can enjoy vendors, food trucks, photos with Santa and a holiday movie, "The Grinch," who will also be making a special appearance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM