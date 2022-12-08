Cape Coral celebrates its Second Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you're looking for something local, fun and festive to do on a weekday night, you're in luck.

Tonight the City of Cape Coral will be celebrating its second annual tree lighting event, he family friendly event starts at 6 p.m with Cape Coral Mayor, John Gunter and members of the city council lighting the 26- foot Christmas tree at at City Hall.

Residents can enjoy vendors, food trucks, photos with Santa and a holiday movie, "The Grinch," who will also be making a special appearance.