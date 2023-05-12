Watch Now
Cape Coral canals debris cleanup to be completed by end of June

Fox 4
Photo was taken of debris removal from canals in Cape Coral on Nov. 7, 2022.
Posted at 3:48 PM, May 12, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is anticipating all Hurricane Ian-related debris to be removed from the City's canals by the end of June.

The City's debris removal contractor has completed cleanup in all saltwater canals. Remaining debris is within freshwater canals.

Though most debris has been removed from canals since Hurricane Ian, wind may have caused additional debris to enter waterways.

Residents can report debris in any canal by contacting the 311 Call Center via email at 311@capecoral.gov, online or on the Cape Coral 311 App.

As of May 10, crews have removed more than 742,918 cubic yards of canal debris.

