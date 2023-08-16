Cape Coral canal clean-up to finish by September 30

CAPE CORAL, Flor — Several canals across Cape Coral still have debris from Hurricane Ian.

Cape Coral City Council will vote on canal debris removal after receiving a grant from the USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service.

Over $249,000 in funding will support the estimated ten percent of canals remaining to be cleared as part of hurricane recovery efforts.

The remainder of the money needed to complete the clean-up comes from FEMA, Public Works, and other services.

Cape Coral Public Works plans to finish clean-up by September 30.