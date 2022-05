CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s temporary burn ban that was issued on March 29, 2022, has been rescinded.

People are still urged to take caution when it comes to recreation fires and cooking fires.

Recreation fires need to comply with stipulations where the fire must be kept to a maximum of 3’ in diameter and 2’ in height.

Cape Coral Fire Department asks the community to be vigilant in not disposing of smoking materials that are lit which also include from a car window.