CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Earlier this week, two lost dogs were found running around a neighborhood in Cape Coral off of Santa Barbara Rd when a boy Nicholas Jenco came to the rescue!

After Jenco caught the dogs, he found an adult to take him to the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Firefighters helped cool the dogs off and got them water while they waited for the owner to come to them up.

Jenco received a Community Recognition Coin for quick thinking, compassion, and keeping the dogs safe.