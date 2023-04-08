Cape Coral barber shop gives free haircuts to local veterans

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Every first Wednesday of the month, The Carpenter's Chair Barber Shop gives free haircuts to the veterans of Southwest Florida. It's a small gesture that's making a big impact.

The employees at Carpenter's Chair said they just want to show their appreciation for those who gave so much.

"They've done a lot for us so I want to do a lot for them," said owner Mario.

For some of these Veterans, it's more of a welcome than they first saw when they returned home.

"Carpenters Chair is a place that Veterans can feel welcome, feel secure. It's overwhelming," said one vet at the barber shop.

You'll also see some new faces when you walk through the doors, as a few college students get the chance to learn the traits... and hear from some of our nations heroes.

"To be able to speak to some of these veterans and hear stories, some that you necessarily wouldn't hear from passing people on the street," one student said.

For Joel Morera, this was a sign that when he returned home from his third tour in Iraq, he would be welcomed with open arms in this community.

"For the most part, you try to live a normal life. But things like this, this type of support, it really does help," Morera said.

Showing veterans that Southwest Florida stands with them, and honoring their sacrifice.