CAPE CORAL | As clocks fall back, opinions on permanent daylight-saving time spring forward

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Clocks are moving back again, and even though we’re gaining an extra hour of sleep, this practice still leaves many people tired of the time change.

"I think we should just get rid of daylight-saving time completely," a golfer said.

Others feel another way.

"Going back and forth - I just don't like it," said one diner at Bubba's Roadhouse.

In 2018, Florida lawmakers voted to “lock the clock” to keep daylight saving time permanent in the state, aiming to maintain longer daylight hours in the evening year-round.

“I’d rather have sunshine in the evening because it's cooler this time of year," another diner said.

Despite Florida's efforts to make it permanent, federal lawmakers still have to approve this and that hasn’t happened.

Yet, some southwest Florida businesses say they’re fine with this, because now that season has started, they like the time change.

Jay Johnson, the owner of Bubba's Roadhouse & Saloon, believes that daylight saving time aligns with his business.

"We like it to get dark earlier. We're a dinner house, and a lot of people forget they have to have dinner until it starts to get dark," Johnson said.

He emphasized that during the season, businesses typically have more chances to make money.

Johnson also says that the time change can be better for commuting, highlighting that having well-lit mornings makes it safer for kids walking or biking to school.

Allen Manguson, the manager of Coral Oaks Golf Course says having daylight earlier is beneficial to golfers and some of his staff.

“Maintenance, for example. When it doesn’t get light until 7:30 and they start at 5:00 a.m. - they’d prefer it lighter by 6-6:30,” Manguson said.

The earlier daylight hours not only improve safety for them but also provide more time for golfers to finish their games.

As Florida awaits a federal decision on permanent daylight saving time, businesses and some people find themselves continuing to adjust to a shifting timeline.

"Some like to play early, some like to play late, so we try to adapt the best we can," Manguson said.