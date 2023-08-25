Cape Coral announces new city attorney

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral announced its new City Attorney Friday.

Aleksandr Boksner joined city staff earlier this month and will oversee the day-to-day operations of the City Attorney's office.

Boksner is a University of Toledo College of Law graduate. He previously worked for Sarasota County as the Deputy City Attorney, and in Miami Beach as Chief Deputy City Attorney.

Boksner has 22 years of legal knowledge representing counties and cities in Florida, and extensive legal experience in local government law.