Cape Coral Animal Shelter hosts the third annual PJs and Paws

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Feb 17, 2023, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter will host the third annual PJs and Paws.

The pajama party will feature 20 representatives from local businesses who will dress in their pajamas and spend the night with the animals.

The participants will be paired with one of the resident dogs or assigned a cat manor and are encouraged to decorate their "home."

Participants will be allowed to read, sing, play, and take them for a walk. Then at the end of the night, they will be allowed to cuddle up with their animals and spend the night.

The goal of this event is to help raise funds for the work the shelter is doing.