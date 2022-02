CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s Animal Shelter will be hosting its 2nd Annual "Pj’s and Paws" night at the shelter to help raise money for rescuing and saving the animals.

The pajama party will showcase 17 types of local businesses with their representatives who will spend the night with animals in their fanciest pajamas.

The goal is to raise $34,000 total.

Each business should aim to raise $2,000.

The event will be held on Friday, February 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Cape Coral Animal Shelter

Cape Coral Animal Shelter