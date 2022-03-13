Cape Coral Animal Shelter 2nd Anniversary

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Animal Shelter will offer tours and a showcase of the shelter’s canines and felines along with refreshments at its two-year anniversary.

The shelter will also review future plans and expansions at the event on March 27 from 2- 5 PM.

In the two years of the shelter’s opening, 2,200 pets have been reported to find forever homes which the shelter partly credits to their “foster program” that provides a well-managed intake program and adoption counseling by appointment to ensure it is the best fit for the pet and owner.

CCAS opened a low-cost clinic in August of 2020 to provide all services including spaying/neutering, dental procedures, the sales of heartworm preventatives, and prescription foods, all at a discounted price to help as many pets as possible. The discounted services are open to the public and the clinic encourages new patients.

If interested there are opportunities for volunteering and donating.