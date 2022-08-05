Cape Coral adds new irrigation system to boost water levels, combat drought conditions

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Friday, the City of Cape Coral unveiled the new $11.4 million Southwest Pine Island Road Irrigation Tanks and High-Service Pump Station.

The irregular idea of saving water for a rainy day is exactly the game plan for Cape Coral Utility Director Jeff Pearson, who said it will help to maintain good service to homes and benefit families who have struggled with irrigation services in the past.

“Their level of service will stay the same or get better,” said Pearson.

On Friday, the new facility was on display during a ceremony, where Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said the two new tanks are designed to collect rainwater - with the goal of increasing how much water the city can store.

“Increase the capacity for our irrigation water from 25 million gallons to 35 million gallons,” said Gunter.

Cape homeowners like Robert Niemann, who are no stranger to dry conditions, said low water levels are no surprise.

“I'm thinking it's an issue all over the United States, not only here,” said Niemann.

Pearson said the new facility will serve the city with two 5-MG pre-stressed reinforced concrete ground storage tanks and a high-service pump station.

The two tanks can each hold 5 million gallons of water.

“By building this storage, we are able to store any additional water and be able to have it ready whenever our customers' sprinklers come on,” said Pearson.

This has homeowners, like Robert, excited about the completed project.

“We are pleased with that new development,” said Neimann.

On Friday, city leaders said the new facility will help the city prepare for continued growth.

“This facility here is for the decades to come,” said Mayor John Gunter.