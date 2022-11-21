Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents can now apply for State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) funds to assist in paying down insurance deductibles as the city recovers from the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Beginning Monday, and running through 3 p.m. on December 9, residents who meet eligibility guidelines can apply for up to $10,000 of assistance.

Freestanding single-family homes, condos, and duplexes valued at $403,616 or less are eligible, with the following conditions:

Your annual income must fall below 80% of the Area Median Income for your Household Size:



1 person - $45,050

2 people - $51,450

3 people - $57,900

4 people - $64,300

5 people - $69,450

6 people - $74,600

7 people - $79,750

8 people - $84,900

The home must have sustained damage; the household must have hardship paying their deductible and must not have any delinquent city taxes.

Full instructions and a printable copy of the application are available here: