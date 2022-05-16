Watch
Cape Coral 7-Eleven robbery under investigation

Cape Coral police say the robbery happened late Sunday night at the store off Trafalgar Pkwy. and Chiquita Blvd.
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 16, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are calling a late Sunday robbery at a 7-Eleven store an isolated incident.

The robbery happened after 9 p.m. at the store near the intersection of Trafalgar Pkwy. and Chiquita Blvd. S.

It is not clear at this time if any money was taken from the store or if police have any suspects in custody.

No injuries were reported and the store was open to customers again as of Monday morning. Police said there would be an increased presence in the area while the investigation continues.

