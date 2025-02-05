Cape Coral 13-year-old accused of robbing a child at gunpoint over a scooter

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department says a teenager robbed a child at gunpoint over a $400 electric scooter.

On Tuesday, police say Jiovanni Peguero, 13, approached a child under 12 and requested to try out the scooter at Burton Park in Northeast Cape Coral.

According to the report, the child denied the request.

The department says Peguero then displayed a black handgun tucked into his waistband.

The child then allowed Peguero to ride the scooter.

That's when the teenager then left the scene with the scooter - valued at $400, according to the department.

Ring camera video helped an officer to identify the suspect, who police says was recognized from prior interactions.

A guardian of the teenager confirmed he had run away hours earlier.

During their investigation, police received a second call regarding Peguero.

The report says Peguero was seen threatening another child at Burton Park.

He was detained by multiple fathers, and a loaded handgun was found in his waistband - a gun that matched the description provided by the first child, police say.

Peguero was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Jiovanni Peguero was arrested, taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center, and charged with the following:

--Robbery with a Firearm, a Felony of the First Degree

--Minor in Possession of a Firearm

-- Improper Exhibition of a Firearm

--Aggravated Assault (x2)