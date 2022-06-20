Watch
Cape child molester man sentenced to two lifetimes in prison

Posted at 5:28 PM, Jun 20, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 64-year-old Cape Coral man received a sentence of two lifetimes in prison after molesting a child under the age of 12 years old.

According to the State Attorney's Office, in 2019 the child had told a parent about the sexual abuse, and the parent contact the Cape Coral Police Department.

CCPD began the investigation and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped with transporting Rodriguez back from Puerto Rico.

Benjamin Perez Rodriguez was found guilty and sent to life in prison for each count of sexual battery on a child, and lewd and lascivious molestation.

