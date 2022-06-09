Watch
Cape Chamber Junior Leadership tours Fox 4 studios

Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 08:34:54-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — WFTX-TV was proud to host members of the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership program Thursday.

High school juniors who join the program develop leadership skills while learning about career opportunities within the community.

Attendees got the chance to tour our newsroom and assignment desk, control booth, and speak with anchors Shari Armstrong, John Barron, and Trent Aric.

The Fox 4 studios were the first leg of a tour that also included stops at Cape Coral Police and Fire Departments.

We thank the Junior Leaders for their visit!

