Canada wildfires impact Florida skies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — We all woke up here in southwest Florida to a sky full of haze. There was no shortage of reduced visibility heading into school and work on Tuesday morning.

"I saw a bunch of smoke and I thought that it was forest fires," Buckingham resident, Jade Nance said.

She is one of many residents who decided not to venture out until later in the evening Tuesday, when the air was less thick.

"As soon as I saw the smoke I was like, I'm going to stay inside," Nance said.

The Canadian wildfires are presenting health impacts, indicated in the following graphic and supported by the CDC.

"I had no idea that smoke could travel all the way from Canada and come down here to Florida, so I thought it was absolutely insane," Nance said.

People most at risk are those with asthma, COPD, children, and people who pregnant.