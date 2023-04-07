Camp Brave Heart empowers SWFL girls to do anything they put their mind to

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Friday was a day all about girls and empowerment at the Iona McGregor Fire Protection & Rescue District.

Female firefighters and fire and rescue personnel from across Southwest Florida kicked in to give young girls a hands on experience at Camp Brave Heart!

The camp's objective is to provide young girls with an understanding of the fire service, what it's really like to be a firefighter as a woman, and to boost their confidence, teamwork skills and empower them!

This is the third year for the popular camp where thirty girls took part. They took on activities that put them in the shoes of a real firefighter, including challenges designed to simulate real-life firefighting scenarios.

The girls got to control a fire house, rappel down the side of a building, conduct a search and rescue, relay races, learn CPR and how to use a fire extinguisher, and so much more.

The camp builds strength and endurance, which are critical for performing the physically demanding tasks of firefighting.

The free camp fills up quickly each year. It is typically held in April, so mark your calendar and watch for sign ups next year if you think you might be interested for a young girl in your life.