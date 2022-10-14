Calusa Waterkeeper distributing free test kits for drinking water

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Calusa Waterkeeper will be distributing rapid drinking water homa test kits for free.

The purpose of these kits is to ensure drinking water is safe after Hurricane Ian. Two kits will be given out per household on a first-come first-serve basis, while supplies lasts.

The following locations will be distributing kits tomorrow, October 15, from 12 - 2 p.m.:

Palm City Brewing Company, 7887 Drew Circle #130, Fort Myers, FL 33967

Publix at Eagles Landing, 6700 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

First Watch Restaurant, 2059 Altamont Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Eight-Foot Brewing, 4417 SE 16th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904

A limited number of kits will also be available for pick up at the Calusa Nature Center, 3450 Ortiz Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33905.