Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival returns to downtown Fort Myers for 19th year at new venue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An annual tradition from across the pond is making its way downtown.

The 19th Annual Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival is bringing a few tastes of Scotland and Ireland, both of the music and food kind. It’s a tradition that nearly didn’t happen this year.

“It's celebrating heritage and culture and what makes Fort Myers great,” said Brian Craig, event coordinator for the City of Fort Myers.

The Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival celebrating its inaugural year at the brand new Centennial Park, under the lights of the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. A brand new venue for a tradition going 19 years strong.

"We're here on the river with all of the beautiful sights and sounds and able to just bring in the new year right.”

It's a welcome sight for many. A sight that almost didn't happen this year.

"After a long fall, we weren't sure if we'd be able to get this one back in," said Craig. "But thankfully not only did the city make it thru to where we could do it and celebrate it again, but the venue made it thru.”

And that's not the only thing to make it out of Hurricane Ian. Vendors are also back. Like Amber Cameron, who has been coming to the festival year-after-year since its inception. But getting to tonight, she says, has been a journey.

"We know what some of the people are going thru but, at the same point, it's one of those things that we're glad to see everything kind of getting back to what we think is normal,” she says.

A journey that hopes to keep building year after year.

"Next year is our 20th year," says Craig. "I'm not sure what we'll do but we'll try to make it as big of a celebration as we can to celebrate a great 20 years for the community. So we hope everyone is here with us tomorrow to do that.”

You can learn more information about this year's festival online right here.