Caloosa Sound Amphitheater hosts grand opening in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wednesday night was the night that many in Fort Myers were waiting for - the grand opening of the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. It'll be the site of several live performances for a fall concert series, and additional shows as we move into the summer months.

Mayor Kevin Anderson says that it's been a long time coming.

“It’s just so exciting to see a venue of this nature finally coming to life in downtown Fort Myers," says the Mayor.

The amphitheater is the result of a $92 million redevelopment, which includes the 40,000-foot Caloosa Sound Convention Center, as well as the new amphitheater - along with the Luminary Hotel, which is set to manage it.

"It's been about seven months in the making - we're very excited to show this off to the public tonight," says Bob Megazzini, general manager of the Luminary.

Megazzini says that the opening of the amphitheater signifies the growth that the city of Fort Myers has continued to see over the last several years.

“I think the Luminary was a great asset to downtown Fort Myers and I think it’s just adding to something to do downtown," adds Megazzini.

There will be even more coming to the downtown area with additional projects such as the redevelopment of Centennial Park, which is still under construction.

It's the type of growth that's noticed by visitors like Bradley Whitaker, a tourist from Lafayette, Indiana, who first visited Fort Myers two years ago.

“All the new buildings - I don’t even remember the [Luminary] hotel being here the last time we were here,” says Whitaker.

The revitalization and growth of Fort Myer's downtown is a major draw for tourists like Whitaker, who says that he hopes to buy a house and move to the City of Palms full time.

“We plan on getting our own house here in the future, and this is just another really great thing to have," he says.

In addition to the concert series, you can also rent the amphitheater for private parties, birthdays, and other events.