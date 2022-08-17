Bus driver injured in collision with pickup truck

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The original version of this story cited Fort Myers police as saying the bus belonged to the PACE Center for Girls, which ultimately was incorrect. We regret the error.

A bus driver was injured Wednesday morning after a crash involving a pickup truck.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Fowler St. and Carrell Rd.

The bus belonged to the Hope PACE senior community center.

Police confirmed the driver suffered minor injuries. There were no other passengers aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.