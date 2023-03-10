Burn ban enacted for all of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners enacted a burn ban for unincorporated Lee County and municipalities effective immediately due to increasingly dry conditions throughout Southwest Florida.

Lee County is amongst a few of the counties in SWFL enacting burn bans alongside Hendry and Collier counties.

Officials ask all county residents to be mindful of dry conditions, and say this ban has been enacted because there is also an elevated risk of wildfires from fallen trees in undeveloped lands due to Hurricane Ian.

However, this ban does not apply to prescribed burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service, authorized public fireworks displays permitted by Lee County and other government agencies, and fireworks sales authorized by state laws.