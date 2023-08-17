Burglary suspect steals 3 cases of shrimp from Fort Myers business

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are searching for a man who they say stole three cases of frozen shrimp from a Fort Myers business last month.

According to FMPD, the unidentified suspect was seen breaking into Joe's Crab Shack on W First St. in the early morning hours of July 14.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the suspect was seen using bolt cutters to enter the business through a rear entrance. He then cut the lock of an external freezer and stole three cases of frozen shrimp.

Fort Myers Police Department

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5'4 - 5'6 and between 30 - 40 years old. At the time of the burglary he was wearing a dark color hoodie, jean shorts and white sneakers. He was seen walking through the downtown Fort Myers area on foot with an unidentified woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FMPD or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.