Man arrested after leaving a pill bottle behind

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested by Cape Coral Police officers after a bottle of pills was left behind with his name on it.

On Monday CCPD officers arrived at the location of the 200-Block SE near 20th Street after receiving a call about a break-in. Once officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner who said that his French doors were damaged by someone who was breaking in.

Officers saw the mess in the home and items of reportedly high value were left behind– including a pill bottle that belonged to Samuel Blake Sroufe.

CCPD Property Crimes Unit gathered multiple fingerprints that matched the identification of Samuel Blake Sroufe.

Sroufe was then interviewed at the CCPD and reportedly admitted to breaking into the home through the French doors because he said he is a vagrant and did not have anywhere else to stay.

According to CCPD, there was an active Felony Original Warrant out at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for Arson.

Sroufe is facing the following charges:

*Criminal Mischief over $200.00 under $1000.00 F.S.S. 806.13(1)(b)(2).

* Burglary of a Dwelling-Unoccupied/Unarmed F.S.S. 810.02(3)(b).