Brush fire sparks near Estero communities on US 41

ESTERO, Fla. — Estero Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a brush fire that sparked between the Marsh Landing and Meadowbrook communities off of U.S. 41, north of Coconut Rd.

The fire is approximately a quarter acre in size and is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

Estero Fire Rescue said the fire is difficult to access due to heavy brush. Crews from Florida Forest Service are en route to assist with a bulldozer.

EFR will continue to flank the fire at each community until access is made possible.

EFR said the fire is slow moving.