Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Brush fire sparks near Estero communities on US 41

368231647_609220344691981_7367266057873251459_n_720.jpg
Estero Fire Rescue
368231647_609220344691981_7367266057873251459_n_720.jpg
Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 18:39:11-04

ESTERO, Fla. — Estero Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a brush fire that sparked between the Marsh Landing and Meadowbrook communities off of U.S. 41, north of Coconut Rd.

The fire is approximately a quarter acre in size and is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

Estero Fire Rescue said the fire is difficult to access due to heavy brush. Crews from Florida Forest Service are en route to assist with a bulldozer.

EFR will continue to flank the fire at each community until access is made possible.

EFR said the fire is slow moving.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!