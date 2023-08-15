Brush fire sparks near Estero communities on US 41

ESTERO, Fla. — Estero Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a brush fire that sparked between the Marsh Landing and Meadowbrook communities off of U.S. 41, north of Coconut Rd.
The fire is approximately a quarter acre in size and is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.
Estero Fire Rescue said the fire is difficult to access due to heavy brush. Crews from Florida Forest Service are en route to assist with a bulldozer.
EFR will continue to flank the fire at each community until access is made possible.
EFR said the fire is slow moving.