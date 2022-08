LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — No one is injured after an overheated lawnmower caused a brushfire in Lehigh Acres on Saturday.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District responded to Wildcat Road at about 1:00 p.m.

About one acre was involved after the fire was ignited by sparks from an overheating lawn mower.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District announced via Twitter at around 3:45 p.m. that the fire is out.