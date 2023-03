Brush fire alert for Cape Coral on Garden Bvd and NE 24th Ave

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 03, 2023

Location: Cape Coral, Garden Blvd and NE 24th Ave.

Size: Est. 15 Acre.

Containment: 0%

Number of units on scene: 2 FFS Tractor-Plow Units and local Fire Department.

Cause: unknown. pic.twitter.com/dpQvHhdrlH — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) March 3, 2023

