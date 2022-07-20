Brothers arrested after Apple AirTag gave deputies location

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Deputies arrested Keith Johnson and his younger brother and charged them with six counts of burglary, six counts of theft and one count of grand theft auto.

Between Monday and Tuesday, LCSO responded to five care break-ins and one grand theft auto case in Lehigh Acres. Detectives spoke with each of the victims and found that they each had their car window smashed with a cinder block.

One of the victims had an Apple AirTag in a bag that had been stolen - which led detectives to the Johnson brothers’ home.

Detectives searched the house and found stolen items from the recent burglaries. They also later found the stolen car in the place where the Johnson brothers abandoned it and returned it to its rightful owner.

Keith Johnson was also charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft for more burglaries committed in June.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he commended the speed in which deputies were able to take suspects into custody.

“My East District Criminal Investigations detectives quickly cracked this complex case involving multiple victims utilizing advanced investigative techniques,” Sheriff Marceno said. “Their hard work in arresting this duo demonstrates their commitment to the great residents of Lee County.”